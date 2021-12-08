Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 57 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 161.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock opened at $266.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.51, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,407,464 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

