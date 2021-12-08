Trust Co. of Vermont Has $5.73 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,954 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $647.56. The stock had a trading volume of 27,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,918. The firm has a market cap of $308.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $635.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $613.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.