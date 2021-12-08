Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $4.48 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $261.38 billion, a PE ratio of 147.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,407,464. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.