Machine Xchange Coin Price Up 67.9% This Week (MXC)

Machine Xchange Coin (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Machine Xchange Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Machine Xchange Coin has traded 67.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Machine Xchange Coin has a total market capitalization of $30.66 million and $3.63 million worth of Machine Xchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Machine Xchange Coin Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Machine Xchange Coin’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,573,738,083 coins. The Reddit community for Machine Xchange Coin is /r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Machine Xchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Machine Xchange Coin’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . Machine Xchange Coin’s official website is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Machine Xchange Coin Coin Trading

