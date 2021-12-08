Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.27). Alphatec posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,586. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.68. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $73,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul Segal acquired 67,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $681,034.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 152,287 shares of company stock worth $1,667,476 over the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Alphatec by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

