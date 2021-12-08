Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will post $184.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.05 million and the highest is $185.00 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $125.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $647.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $647.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $876.61 million, with estimates ranging from $834.30 million to $920.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist upped their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

NET traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.44. 3,137,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.10. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of -229.20 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $6,494,168.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,740 shares of company stock worth $123,596,435 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $12,042,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $7,326,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

