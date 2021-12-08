-$0.10 EPS Expected for Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Salarius Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SLRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 453,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

