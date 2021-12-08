Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. 131,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,327. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MITEY. Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi Estate presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

