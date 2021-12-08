Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. 131,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,327. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $18.76.
Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mitsubishi Estate
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
