Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $510.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post $510.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $511.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $510.00 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $485.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,578,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $137,672,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.37. 717,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

