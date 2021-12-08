$18.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post sales of $18.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.35 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $73.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.47 billion to $73.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $73.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.85 billion to $74.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $51.48. 1,117,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,791,338. The company has a market cap of $209.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

