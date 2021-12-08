Zacks: Analysts Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Hubbell reported earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,370,000 after buying an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,787,000 after buying an additional 152,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,145,000 after buying an additional 69,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,165,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,529,000 after buying an additional 56,887 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.01. 209,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $149.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

