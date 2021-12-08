Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $0.34. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

NASDAQ:BECN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,420. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,745 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,650 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,283,000 after acquiring an additional 563,611 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47,383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 486,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,376,000 after acquiring an additional 363,568 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

