Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Purchases $13,597.92 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $13,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00.
- On Tuesday, November 30th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,178 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,961.20.
- On Friday, November 26th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell bought 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,158.20.
- On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 9,115 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,221.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 19,127 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,416.75.
- On Thursday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.
KFS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. 4,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,498. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 118,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.
About Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.