Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Purchases $13,597.92 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $13,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,178 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,961.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell bought 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,158.20.

On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 9,115 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,221.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 19,127 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,416.75.

On Thursday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

KFS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. 4,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,498. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.46.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 118,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

