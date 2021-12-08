Cambiar Investors LLC Has $34.01 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $339.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

