Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

NYSE UTZ traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 886,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,494. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.63.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

