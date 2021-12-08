Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BASFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Shares of BASFY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. 132,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Basf has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $21.77.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

