$109.25 Million in Sales Expected for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will post sales of $109.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $407.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $435.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $781.95 million, with estimates ranging from $781.60 million to $782.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Akumin.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKU. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities increased their price target on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Akumin stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 72,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,550. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01. Akumin has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

