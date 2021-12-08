$109.25 Million in Sales Expected for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will post sales of $109.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $407.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $435.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $781.95 million, with estimates ranging from $781.60 million to $782.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Akumin.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKU. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities increased their price target on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.
About Akumin
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
