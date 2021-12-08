Tompkins Financial Corp Buys Shares of 14,129 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $121.76. 117,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,801. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

