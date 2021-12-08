Coldstack (CLS) Price Tops $2.22 on Top Exchanges

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00004368 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Coldstack has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $132,187.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00058047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,384.59 or 0.08642560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00061153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00082097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,717.17 or 0.99969632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

