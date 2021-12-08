Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $899.49 Million

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce sales of $899.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $916.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $879.81 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $637.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

TXRH traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.72. The company had a trading volume of 743,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,632. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.