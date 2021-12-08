Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $899.49 Million

Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce sales of $899.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $916.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $879.81 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $637.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

TXRH traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.72. The company had a trading volume of 743,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,632. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

