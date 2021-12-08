Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post $0.66 EPS

Brokerages expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Premier posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

PINC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at $88,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Premier by 16.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Premier by 650.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

