Bell Bank Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 179,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 27,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,335,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,954,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,280,000 after acquiring an additional 96,541 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 554,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,335,234. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.51.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

