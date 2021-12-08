Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Intel by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 36,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $51.41. 866,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,791,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

