AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Ramsey Quantitative Systems

Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ holdings in AT&T were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.51.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. 628,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,335,234. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.