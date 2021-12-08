Morton Collins Sells 20,000 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Director Morton Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. 1,228,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Kopin by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,192,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after buying an additional 2,878,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kopin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,823,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after buying an additional 31,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kopin by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,713,000 after buying an additional 959,782 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Kopin by 9,403.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,302,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 1,316,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kopin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

