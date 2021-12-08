Shawn Henry Sells 1,005 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $900,080.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $597,761.32.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,252 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $1,845,343.92.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.18. 3,908,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,012. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.51. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.89 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.96.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

