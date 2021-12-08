Project Pai (PAI) Price Down 53.9% Over Last Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and $339,747.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 53.9% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00091824 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013081 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,787,037,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,946,999 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.