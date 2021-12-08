Kava Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54.90 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $577.07 million and approximately $54.90 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.03 or 0.00007955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 153,193,592 coins and its circulating supply is 143,256,093 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

