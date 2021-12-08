Illuvium (ILV) Market Capitalization Achieves $881.84 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $1,371.84 or 0.02709190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $881.84 million and $67.17 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00058048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,387.65 or 0.08664996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00082165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,764.64 or 1.00253100 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,819 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

