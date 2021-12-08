Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.25. Cogent Communications reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $396,317 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.59. 358,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,188. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.12 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 664.00%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

