$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.08. Plexus posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Shares of PLXS traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.03. The stock had a trading volume of 88,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,748. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $245,954.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,504. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

