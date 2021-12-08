Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,938 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,909.6% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 896,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,539,000 after acquiring an additional 888,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 533,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.02. 331,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,187,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $240.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

