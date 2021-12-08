Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) SVP Frank Grese Sells 1,576 Shares

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $326,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth about $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.