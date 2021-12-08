Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $7.89 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $263.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

