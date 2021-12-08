4NEW (KWATT) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $110,563.22 and $1,999.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00044237 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00221419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

