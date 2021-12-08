Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $443,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,398. The company has a market capitalization of $585.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.69 and a beta of 0.84. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
About IRadimed
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
