Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $443,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,398. The company has a market capitalization of $585.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.69 and a beta of 0.84. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IRadimed by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

