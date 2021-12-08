Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Sells $826,410.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $3.16 on Wednesday, hitting $286.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,042. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.54. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

