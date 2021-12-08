ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Major Shareholder A.S. Gravityrock Sells 64,428 Shares

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, November 30th, A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of ForgeRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $353,898.90.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 316,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,957. ForgeRock Inc has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.47.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Accenture plc acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $361,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FORG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

