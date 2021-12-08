Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 79,620 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $3,647,494.64.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,895,875.29.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $3,816,778.29.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03.

On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,573,974.01.

On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,760,740.01.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,578,509.46.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $67.45. 635,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.45. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Revolve Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

