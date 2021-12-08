750 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,299 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 20.8% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 201,173 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $54,562,000 after acquiring an additional 34,615 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 36.6% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total value of $5,237,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,407,464 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.06. 68,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,923. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.93 and its 200 day moving average is $263.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $261.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.51, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Citigroup lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

