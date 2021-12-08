Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,786. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.88 and its 200-day moving average is $357.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

