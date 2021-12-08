$0.25 EPS Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. 873,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,915. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

