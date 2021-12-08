Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.59. 32,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,592. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

