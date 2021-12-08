Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Hits New 52-Week High at $406.18

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $406.18 and last traded at $392.37, with a volume of 7902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $396.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $835.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.98.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth about $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

