Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Americold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 237.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

COLD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.96, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

