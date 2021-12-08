BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BHV stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.