BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by 28.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:MVF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. 363,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,986. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $9.90.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
