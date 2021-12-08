BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by 28.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MVF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. 363,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,986. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 56,997 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

