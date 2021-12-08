Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.61. 17,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

