Trust Co. of Vermont Has $21.31 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,258,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.28. The stock has a market cap of $276.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

