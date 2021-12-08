Culbertson A N & Co Inc Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 222.6% during the second quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 95,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.16. 267,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,258,590. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.57 billion, a PE ratio of 138.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

